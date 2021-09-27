BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,772,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,185,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $799,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.