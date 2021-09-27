BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of Black Knight worth $885,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $18,952,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

