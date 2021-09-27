BlackBerry Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.99.

BB opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.