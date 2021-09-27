BK Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKTI stock remained flat at $$2.91 on Monday. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.30.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

