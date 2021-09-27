BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.