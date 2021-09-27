BitSend (BSD) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $79,215.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00364563 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00962051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,760,843 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.