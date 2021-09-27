BitCore Tops One Day Volume of $406,560.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $3.97 million and $406,560.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.75 or 0.06939321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00345577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.01161725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00107789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.04 or 0.00577064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00299467 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

