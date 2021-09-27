Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.