Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $516.79 and last traded at $517.99. Approximately 2,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.88.

Specifically, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $117,083,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.