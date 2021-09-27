Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.69 billion and $6.36 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,689,325,309 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

