Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

