BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.69% of BEST worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 742,263 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 81.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 344,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

BEST opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $717.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.57. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

