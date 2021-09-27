Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.30

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 15326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.