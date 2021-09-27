Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

