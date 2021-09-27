Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $276,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 137,442 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

