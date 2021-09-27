Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.