Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $56,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

