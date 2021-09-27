Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lear by 40.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lear by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

