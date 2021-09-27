Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.93 or 0.99813588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.76 or 0.07022498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.04 or 0.00772027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

