Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 9.58% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $42,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after buying an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

