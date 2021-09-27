Bellevue Group AG Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,720 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $97,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.27 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.