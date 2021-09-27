Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 2.75% of Fate Therapeutics worth $226,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

