Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $76,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolent Health by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $3,062,035. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

