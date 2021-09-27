Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

