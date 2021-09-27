Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 175,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $345.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

