Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,167,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,591,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.59. 58,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,637. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.