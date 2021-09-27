Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $17.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $648.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.24, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $615.69 and its 200-day moving average is $547.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

