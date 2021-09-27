Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded down $22.02 on Monday, reaching $2,822.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,923. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,407.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,768.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2,472.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

