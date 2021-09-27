BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035,219 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.32% of BCE worth $1,484,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.83 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

