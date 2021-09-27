BASIC Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.01 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00129683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043575 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.