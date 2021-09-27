Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.49

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

