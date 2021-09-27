Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.49

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
