Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,952.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,931.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,848.00 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.