Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix stock opened at $834.68 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $836.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

