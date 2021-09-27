Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $223.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average is $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

