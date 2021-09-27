Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

