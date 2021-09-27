Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth $2,118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PhenixFIN in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

PFX opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The company has a market cap of $113.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

