Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nuvve during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.05. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

