Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $37,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

