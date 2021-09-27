Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

