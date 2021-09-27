Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,139 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 169.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

