Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 813,490 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,778,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 813,490 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $500,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

