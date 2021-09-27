Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 500,520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $321,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

