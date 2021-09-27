Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $257,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,195. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

