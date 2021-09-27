Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.62% of Cenovus Energy worth $120,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 200,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

