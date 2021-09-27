Bank of Nova Scotia Has $209.50 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.52% of Shaw Communications worth $209,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

SJR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,169. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.