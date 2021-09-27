Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $162,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.40 on Monday, reaching $273.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

