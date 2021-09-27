Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,864,627 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.78% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,183,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

BMO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. 9,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,430. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

