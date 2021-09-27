Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 690,034 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Carnival Co. & worth $148,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.44 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

