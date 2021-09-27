Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $157,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $458.30 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.11 and a 200-day moving average of $363.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

