Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 78,507 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $144,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 103.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

